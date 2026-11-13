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Western Slope Weekend, Nov. 13-15: A free home show, Culture Fest and a crab boil for a good cause
By Western Slope Trellis Staff,9 days ago
The first real stretch of holiday season is creeping in. Grand Junction has a free home show filling the Convention Center all weekend, the library's Culture Fest and a home playoff game for the Tigers. Montrose has a seafood boil benefiting the Boys & Girls Club and a vintage market in the Cellar at The Association. In Glenwood Springs, the Vaudeville Revue's holiday show opens Friday.
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