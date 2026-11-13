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UofL and Kentucky’s AG are fighting to remove DEI criteria from scholarships
By Kentucky Public Radio,9 days ago
In February this year, the University of Louisville Foundation made an unusual request. In two separate petitions, Kentucky’s second-largest university asked Jefferson County judges to allow them to change the rules of five privately-funded scholarships designed for women and Black students. The university argued a new state law banned...