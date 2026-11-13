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State Faults Kenwood Elementary District Over Handling of Student Harassment
By Jeff Woodworth,9 days ago
The California Department of Education has determined that the Kenwood Elementary School District failed to properly respond to ongoing harassment and misconduct involving two sisters. According to the Sonoma Index-Tribune, the November 2nd ruling stems from an appeal by the girls’ mother, who reported that a classmate subjected one daughter...