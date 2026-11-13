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New Mexico Highlands University announces five finalists for university President
9 days ago
Las Vegas, NM (KKOB) – A New Mexico state Senator along with four college administrators from around the country are among the finalists to be the next President of New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas. The university received more than 100 applications for the job, including Sen. Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, who is also named in a lawsuit filed by the former President Neil Woolf who was fired by the Board of Regents in early June. He alleges the university retaliated against him after he refused to follow an order to redirect a construction contract to a local firm with ties to Campos and one of the members of the board. The university is disputing the claims and has said it plans “vigorously defend” itself when the case goes to court.