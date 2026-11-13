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16-year old male arrested for shooting death of another teen in Hobbs
8 days ago
Hobbs, NM (KKOB) – A 16-year-old juvenile is facing multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Erick Dominguez, 15, in Hobbs. The Hobbs Police Department says the juvenile suspect is being held at the Lea County Detention Center and has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor. Investigators have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.