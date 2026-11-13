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What Hospitality Leaders Need to Understand About Agentic AI and the Hotel Booking Journey - By Mirja Sickel
8 days ago
In Brief: Mirja Sickel examines how agentic AI technologies are poised to influence the hotel booking journey, urging hospitality leaders to understand their potential impact on guest interactions, distribution channels, and the competitive landscape for bookings. In the travel industry, we've been talking about conversational AI and agentic booking as...