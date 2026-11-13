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Billings Career Center opens doors to healthcare careers for high school students
By Jourden Redmond NonStop Local Reporter,8 days ago
BILLINGS, Mont. — For some Billings high school students, preparing for a career in healthcare means getting out of the classroom and gaining real-world experience before they even graduate. Through the Billings Career Center’s Health Sciences Program, students are working toward certifications that could allow them to enter the...
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