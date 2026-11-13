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HUESKER rebrands drainage systems under the Hydrain brand
7 days ago
Efficient drainage systems play a key role in ensuring the safety and longevity of roads, embankments, landfill sites and other earth-retaining structures. Conventional mineral drainage layers require large quantities of gravel or crushed stone, as well as consistently high transport and installation costs. Hydrain® replaces bulky mineral drainage layers with high-performance geosynthetic systems that combine high drainage capacity with ease of installation and resource efficiency.