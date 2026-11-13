undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Monelm Hotel Consulting Brings Outsourced Sales and Revenue Support to Smaller Hotels
8 days ago
In Brief: Anny AI will provide competitor rate tracking and local market intelligence for hotels represented by Monelm’s Sales Advocate team. Monelm Hotel Consulting is bringing dedicated sales and revenue support to independent and branded hotels in secondary and tertiary markets. Led by founder and CEO Monica Helm, Monelm works with owners who want an experienced sales team without hiring a full-time director of sales. Through its partnership with Anny AI, the firm will bring competitor pricing and local event data into the advice it gives each hotel it represents.