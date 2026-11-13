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The Wire and Branches Behind a Handmade Holiday Wreath
3 days ago
Beneath the greenery of a handmade holiday wreath, a wire frame and overlapping bundles keep the branches in place and the circle looking even. When you flip your holiday wreath over, you’ll notice what’s actually doing the job. There’s a wire around the stems, a base below the greens, and a row of small bundles all going in the same direction. From the front, it almost looks like one big circle. But when you look from the back, you can see where each bundle starts.