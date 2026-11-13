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Jon Walmsley had one major grievance with The Waltons. Here's what it was!
By MeTV Staff,8 days ago
Viewers flocked to The Waltons for a glimpse of a simpler life. While the Walton family had their fair share of struggles, their way of life seemed like a welcome bright spot. Though it debuted in the 1970s, The Waltons was set in a rural community during the 1930s and '40s. At a time when the country was facing plenty of turbulence and uncertainty, the series offered an escape.