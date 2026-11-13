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LMU Welcomes Sigma Kappa as Newest Panhellenic Sorority
8 days ago
Loyola Marymount University’s Collegiate Panhellenic Council (CPC) has completed its sorority extension process and selected Sigma Kappa to establish a new chapter at LMU. Sigma Kappa will become the seventh member organization in the university’s Panhellenic community, creating another opportunity for students to find belonging, develop as leaders and contribute to campus life.