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Steve Monz s in The Kitchen Concepts Kitchen Teaching Us How to Make a Special Treat Using Grapes
8 days ago
Melt a bag of Werther's Original Soft Caramels in a pot along with 2 tablespoons of heavy cream. Stir continuously. Skewer green grapes with sturdy toothpicks and dip into warm caramel sauce. Coat the outside of each grape with your desired topping (we used crushed peanuts, mini chocolate chips, sprinkles, and coconut) and set aside on parchment paper to dry and cool. Serve and enjoy!