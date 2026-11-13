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Report: Red Sox, Bauers agree to 4-year, $58M contract
By Brandon Wile,9 days ago
The Boston Red Sox have landed their power bat. Boston agreed to a four-year, $58-million contract with first baseman Jake Bauers on Friday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Red Sox entered the winter in desperate need of offensive upgrades, and president of baseball operations Craig Breslow clearly felt the need to get aggressive, inking the largest contract of the offseason so far.