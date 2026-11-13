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Week 11 Analytics Preview: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
By Jason Barker,4 days ago
Georgia Tech comes to Death Valley for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff riding a four-game losing streak and sitting at just two wins, out of bowl contention. Clemson has won two straight but needs an offensive response after failing to score a touchdown last week. With two difficult games remaining, the Tigers cannot afford to look ahead. This has the makings of a classic trap game: Georgia Tech has little to lose and would love to spoil Clemson's momentum. The Tigers need to take care of business at home.