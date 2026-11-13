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Hermitage at Diamond seeking community funding for restoration projects
By Nicole Stoner,9 days ago
Hermitage at Diamond began as Third Reformed Church in 1875, but has grown into more than just a house of worship. The building, located at 1009 Hermitage St SE at the corner of Hermitage and Diamond in Grand Rapids, was established as a nonprofit organization in 2020 following its purchase from local preservationist Carol Moore in 2017. Hermitage at Diamond is home to a venue of versatility that connects the community through art and music.