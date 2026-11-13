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New event will focus on soil health, economic viability, and farm succession in Mid-Atlantic region
7 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Mid-Atlantic farmers focused on long-term soil vitality, operational resilience, and farm succession will gather in Pennsylvania’s capital next winter for the inaugural GROUNDWORK: Mid-Atlantic Soil Health Conference. Scheduled for February 24–25, 2027, at The Central Hotel & Conference Center in Harrisburg, the two-day event is...