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WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE INDIGENT DEFENSE GRANT RESOLUTION
By Josh Blaschke,9 days ago
Washington County Commissioners met briefly this (Friday) morning to approve a resolution seeking grant funds for the 2027 indigent defense grant program. Counties are permitted under Texas government code and Texas administrative code to receive grants from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission (TIDC) to assist them in implementing and improving indigent criminal defense services.