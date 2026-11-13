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Rockville Centre school hosts Halloween Boo Bash
By Brian Kacharaba,7 days ago
Riverside Elementary School students got into the Halloween spirit with an evening of costumes, music and festive fun at the school's annual dance party. The Riverside Halloween Boo Bash, held Oct. 30, brought together students and members of the school community for a night of celebration. Children arrived dressed in an assortment of creative and colorful Halloween costumes, adding to the festive atmosphere as they gathered to enjoy music, dancing and time with friends.