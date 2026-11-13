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Rockville Centre sports teams turn October wins into donations
By Brian Kacharaba,7 days ago
South Side High School athletes found another reason to celebrate their victories this October, turning their success on the playing fields into more than $10,000 in support of local women battling breast cancer. Score for Breast Cancer, a community fundraising initiative benefiting the Rockville Centre Breast Cancer Coalition, expanded dramatically...