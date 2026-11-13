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Brick pavers at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Veterans Memorial honors individual veterans
By Ivan Richardson Correspondent,8 days ago
Veterans and families of veterans honored with engraved brick pavers at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Veterans Memorial in Hollister were honored with certificates during Saturday’s 2nd Brick Dedication Ceremony. In addition, three veterans of the Revolutionary War of confirmed Haliwa-Saponi descent were also honored with engraved brick pavers.