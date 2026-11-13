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Rockville Centre university celebrates 70th anniversary gala
By Brian Kacharaba,7 days ago
Molloy University marked its 70th anniversary by recognizing individuals and a family whose professional accomplishments, community involvement and longstanding connections to the university were celebrated at its annual gala. The black-tie-optional event, titled “Power & Promise,” was held Nov. 5, at The Lannin in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. Proceeds...