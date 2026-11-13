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Alexa Bliss Reveals Frightening Health Scare After Giving Birth
By Phil Johnson,8 days ago
WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has opened up about a frightening medical experience following the birth of her daughter, Hendrix, revealing that she was hospitalized over concerns about potential heart or kidney failure. During a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, Bliss discussed the complications she experienced just days after giving...