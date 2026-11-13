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Eric Bischoff Explains Why Modern Wrestling Factions Fail To Match The nWo And DX
By Phil Johnson,8 days ago
Former WCW President Eric Bischoff believes many modern wrestling factions struggle to connect with audiences because they lack one of the most important elements that made the nWo successful: a clearly defined purpose. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast with Conrad Thompson, Bischoff discussed what separates legendary wrestling groups such...