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Three Things to Know: Rockville Centre Family Fun Run
By Brian Kacharaba,7 days ago
The Rockville Centre Family 5K and 1-mile run will return on Nov. 14, bringing runners, families and community members together for a morning of fitness and friendly competition. The annual event offers two race options, giving experienced runners and younger participants alike an opportunity to take part. From the race schedule and course layout to the competitors who claimed top honors last year, here are three things to know before heading out to support or participate in this year’s event.