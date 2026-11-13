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Dua Lipa Co-Signs The Viral Penny Lane Coat
8 days ago
If your idea of a Penny Lane coat comes straight out of a ’70s Polaroid, Dua Lipa has a version you might want to wear out this Friday. For a recent night out in New York City, the singer wore an upcoming fur-trimmed jacket from London label Charlotte Simone, which shared the look on Instagram. It had the plush feel of an Afghan coat, with a cropped cut and sleek leather paneling that gave it a little of Lipa’s edgy signature.