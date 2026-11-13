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BELLVILLE FOOTBALL CRUSHES HOUSTON WORTHING 61-6 IN BI-DISTRICT ROUND
By Doug Brown,9 days ago
The Bellville Brahma Football Team opened the 2026 Texas High School Football Playoffs with a convincing 61-6 win over Houston Worthing at Pridgeon Stadium in Cypress. The Brahmas put up a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to take a 28-6 lead at halftime. They would then break the game open with 27 points in the third quarter, and six points in the fourth quarter for the win.
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