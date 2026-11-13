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The Biggest Waves in Years Set to Slam Northern California Starting Tonight
By Active NorCal,8 days ago
The swell forecasters have watched build in the Gulf of Alaska now has an official warning attached, covering the coast from Point Reyes to Monterey Bay all weekend. The National Weather Service placed the coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula coast and northern Monterey Bay under a high surf warning from Friday through Sunday, with breaking waves of 25 to 30 feet expected. A beach hazards statement already covers the same shoreline through Friday evening.
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