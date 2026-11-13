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A Tyler Glasnow trade would be complicated for both Dodgers and whoever acquires him
By Dustin Nosler,8 days ago
Tyler Glasnow has won two World Series championships since the Dodgers acquired him in the 2023-24 offseason. They signed him to a 4-year contract extension immediately upon trading for him, and through that the front office showed not only confidence in their new acquisition, but also the decision-makers who pulled the trigger on the deal.