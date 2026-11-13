undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jensen Huang’s Houses: Exploring the Former Nvidia CEO’s $38 Million San Francisco Mansion and Other Properties
By Katie Schultz,8 days ago
It’s been a big week for Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang. The billionaire announced he is stepping down as CEO of the AI hardware giant following reports that he had at least two extramarital affairs: one with a suspected Chinese spy, and another with one of his company’s senior executives (other reports allege a third affair with another Nvidia employee). Huang will reportedly testify before Congress later this month to discuss his relationship with the alleged spy. We can only assume that the Taipei City native is weathering the storm at home, but where are Jensen Huang’s houses? Even Huang himself may be wondering about the answer to that question, if a recent New York Times interview is any indication (more on that later).