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BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES ANNOUNCES RECORD-BREAKING FINAL FUNDRAISING TOTAL
By Josh Blaschke,8 days ago
Official fundraising tallies for the 8th Annual Brazos Valley Gives have been finalized, and this year’s total is a new record. The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley announced during a Celebration of Community Philanthropy event on Thursday that the fundraiser generated $1,565,130 for 202 nonprofit organizations. That exceeds the official total of $1,561,033 from 2025’s Brazos Valley Gives.