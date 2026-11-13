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UK police probe alleged sex offences by author David Walliams
8 days ago
"The Met has received a number of allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences involving a man now in his 50s," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. The police said the "allegations are separate from those reported by ITN and The Guardian", which this week published claims by multiple women dating as far back as 2003, including that Walliams sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.