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Between Two National Forests Is A Charming Pacific Northwest City With River Views And Nearby Outdoor Fun
By Zoe Baillargeon,8 days ago
It's hard to imagine a place more beautiful than western Oregon, with its craggy coasts, mossy forests, and soaring mountain summits. But the eastern part of the state gives the west a run for its money. Here, there's a bit of everything: forests, deserts, gorges, painted hills, mountains, lakes, rivers. One town is perfectly positioned to enjoy all of it, and that's Prairie City.
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