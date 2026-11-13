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Charlotte-born NFL quarterback Sam Hartman is the next ‘Bachelor’ for season 30
By Ciara Lankford,8 days ago
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) -- Sam Hartman, a Charlotte native and Washington Commanders quarterback, has been named the next star of ABC's "The Bachelor." The 27-year-old was announced as the lead for Season 30 during a live appearance on "Good Morning America" on Friday, Nov. 13, according to PEOPLE. He attended high school locally at SouthLake Christian Academy and Davidson Day before moving to the Charleston, South Carolina, area for his senior year.