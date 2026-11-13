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Quarterback Sam Hartman is ‘The Bachelor’ Season 30’s Leading Man—Marking the First Return to Bachelor Mansion Post-Renovation
By David Walliams allegations,9 days ago
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is packing his bags for Bachelor Mansion. The 27-year-old Charlotte, NC native has been announced as the "leading man" for Season 30 of "The Bachelor." A statement from ABC Entertainment says the "pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate," and will use "the...