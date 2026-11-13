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Lamar Jackson Out 6-10 Weeks After Thumb Surgery: Ravens Odds Crater
By Jessica Stone,9 days ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken and dislocated right thumb, head coach Jesse Minter said in a statement Friday. Jackson, a two-time MVP, hurt his throwing hand in the Ravens’ Week 8 loss at Buffalo and is already on injured reserve, which puts Baltimore’s season and its futures prices in a precarious spot.