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West Liberty-Salem senior Conner Leichty receives Better Business Bureau Scholarship
By Nate Bope,9 days ago
West Liberty-Salem High School senior Conner Leichty has been named one of five recipients of the Better Business Bureau’s prestigious Students of Integrity Scholarship, recognizing students who demonstrate outstanding character, leadership and a commitment to ethical decision-making. Leichty was honored Thursday, November 12, during the Better Business Bureau’s Toast...