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Columbus-area restaurants offer Thanksgiving dining and feasts to go
7 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thanksgiving, on Thursday, Nov. 26 this year, is a time for celebrating with loved ones, expressing gratitude, and enjoying delicious food. For people who are pressed for time or want to avoid the hassle of grocery shopping and cooking, numerous Columbus-area restaurants can help this holiday. Many are offering complete Thanksgiving meals available for both dine-in and takeout.