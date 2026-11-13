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High School Football Picks
By Evan Fahrbach,9 days ago
The playoffs are here, and this week’s Tailgate Talk breaks down the postseason matchups across the area. Local celebs Chris Batchelder, Chris Revard and Craig Tate preview Dewey at Washington, Copan at Wetumka and Pawhuska hosting Panama, along with Caney Valley’s Kansas quarterfinal against Sabetha. Plus, a look at the surrounding playoff picture and our picks for Friday nights games.