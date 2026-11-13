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Industry survey finds 40% of game devs use gen AI as studios slash jobs and publishers demand more
By Chris Neal,9 days ago
We’ve got some rather bleak tidings from boots-on-the-ground game developers to share, but considering these are the folks responsible for making our favorite titles, it’s also important news. The GDC’s recent State of the Industry survey results have come out this week, and they offer some unfortunate responses about everything from generative AI tool use to job security to the continued lowered reservoirs of publisher funding.
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