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Marvel Rivals brings Nightcrawler, Dracula, a new mode, and a second anniversary starting November 13
By Chris Neal,8 days ago
Marvel Rivals is just a day away from its next season, and as you might have guessed from that headline, it’s bringing something different to the table. Season 11: Doomsday has been confirmed to start on Friday, November 13th, and it will herald the arrival of Nightcrawler and Dracula to the roster as its marquee features.