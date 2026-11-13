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Packers Coach Signals 2 Key Returns for Division Clash
By Parker Hurley,9 days ago
The Green Bay Packers are not expected to get Micah Parsons back against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. However, two important names who are expected to play roles are expected to return from injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur stated in his Friday press conference that running back Chris Brooks and wide receiver Skyy Moore both have good chances to return this week.