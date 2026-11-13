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Not Skinny, Not Wide-Leg: Katie Holmes, 47, Is Wearing the $148 Banana Republic Barrel Jeans With Loafers This Fall
By Grazia Staff,4 days ago
A curved leg, a burgundy leather bomber and a pair of flats: a very easy fall formula. Every fall brings a new jeans debate. Skinny jeans keep trying to come back, wide-leg jeans have been everywhere for seasons, and somewhere in between sits a shape many women still hesitate to try: the barrel leg, with its gentle curve. Katie Holmes just showed how simple it can look.