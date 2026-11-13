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Rosalía makes history with Album Of The Year award win at Latin Grammys and performs ‘Lux’ medley
By Max Pilley,9 days ago
Rosalía has made history at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards, winning Album Of The Year for the third time and playing a medley of songs from ‘Lux’ – watch below. The Spanish star was among the biggest winners at the 27th annual ceremony, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas last night (November 12).