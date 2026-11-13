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Man Dies After Suffering Severe Head and Upper Body Trauma at Montgomery County Correctional Facility
By MCS Staff,9 days ago
Montgomery County Police are investigating a homicide at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility (MCCF) in Boyds that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man. According to police, officers from the department’s 5th District and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the facility in the 22800 block of Whelan Lane at approximately 11:12pm on Wednesday, November 11, for a rescue incident.