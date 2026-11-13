undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shelby County High School boys basketball coach looking to continue upward trend in third season
By Molly Eanes,9 days ago
COLUMBIANA— Shelby County High School boys basketball coach Chase Cornelius is looking to continue the upward trend as he starts his third season with the Wildcats. During Cornelius’ first season, the team ended with a 7-22 record. Last year, they finished 19-15. According to Coach Cornelius, the improvement comes from dynamic talent on the court, as well as the passion and drive he sees from his players on a daily basis.
1