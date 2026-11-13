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Warriors’ Steve Kerr Takes Shot at NBA Stars Over Jimmy Butler’s Unusual Plan
By Alder Almo,9 days ago
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr loves Jimmy Butler‘s latest idea. He just isn’t sure many other NBA stars would be willing to do the same. Butler wants to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League before returning from a torn ACL in his right knee. It’s an unconventional approach for a six-time All-Star, but Kerr believes the NBA could use more of it.