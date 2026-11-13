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Best AI Video Generation Models in 2026: Elo, Price per Second, Open Weights
By Michal Sutter,8 days ago
The AI video leaderboard looks very different from 12 months ago. Native audio is now table stakes. Clips run 15–30 seconds. And an open-weights model sits in the top 3. This ranking (as of Nov 13, 2026) uses one quality signal: blind human-preference Elo from the Artificial Analysis Video Arena. We pair it with API price per second and the license status of the weights. You can check the deployment options and specs here through our GPULeaderboard.com chrome extension.