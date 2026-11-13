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Rug Insider Introduces it's '27 Media Kit & Announces extended winter issue deadlines
9 days ago
Get your brand in front of the home and flooring industry this winter!. MEREDITH, NH — November 11, 2026 — RUG INSIDER Magazine announces the availability of its 2027 Media Kit, now available online at www.ruginsider. The expanded Media Kit provides marketing professionals with the essential information, audience insights, and advertising opportunities needed to plan their participation in RUG INSIDER’s four must-read issues throughout the year. But there’s more! The Media Kit also features valuable information and data about www.ruginsider.com giving advertisers a broader look at the publication’s digital reach and the opportunities available to keep their brands visible beyond the printed page.