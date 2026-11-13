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Support Local Families at the 25th Annual MGK Turkey Drop
By Philadelphia Newsroom Staff,8 days ago
The holiday season is all about coming together to help neighbors in need, and one of the Philadelphia region’s longest-running traditions is set to do just that once again. The 25th Annual MGK Turkey Drop 2026 Benefitting City Team will take place on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, bringing communities across Pennsylvania and New Jersey together for a common cause.
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